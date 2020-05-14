Rollover Wreck in Limestone County Leaves 2 in the Hospital

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers, and Athens-Limestone EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover wreck Wednesday night (May 13, 2020) near the Highway 72 and Mooresville Road intersection in Eastern Limestone County. Photo: Blake Williams/WHNT News 19

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A single vehicle rollover wreck left two people in the hospital Wednesday night.

Captain Tony Kirk with the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle lost control while traveling westbound on Highway 72 near the Mooresville Road intersection. Kirk said the vehicle flipped multiple times leaving crews cleaning up wreckage along the highway early Thursday morning.

Kirk said Air Evac flew one patient to a local hospital while Athens-Limestone EMS transported another patient on the ground. At last check, Kirk said both patients were alert.

Kirk said the call came in at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday night.

The cause of the crash is unknown and Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate this crash.

Air evac has departed towards Huntsville. Hwy 72E is still blocked pic.twitter.com/mHgyKCkq4F — Blake Williams (@blwilliamsmedia) May 14, 2020