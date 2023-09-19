LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The search for an escaped attempted murder suspect out of Rogersville came to an end late Monday night.

According to an arrest report issued by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Tucker was arrested on September 18 just before 11 p.m. in the Athens area by deputies.

Rogersville Police Department Chief Brian Hudson said that officers had been attempting to arrest Tucker, who was out of jail on bond, and another person on felony theft charges.

He initially attempted to flee the area but was caught and placed in a patrol car. According to the chief, Tucker then escaped from the car through a back window. He said officers were searching a car at the time.

Tucker was originally arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in May after a man had been shot in the face during a domestic incident.

Several charges are listed on the arrest report, including possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and escape.

News 19 has reached out to LCSO about the details surrounding Tucker’s arrest.