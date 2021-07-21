Road work to cause detours on I-65 south at Huntsville-Brownsferry exit

Detours are expected as crews continue working to replace the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road bridge over Interstate 65.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Heads up, drivers.

ALDOT said southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured onto the on/off ramps for Huntsville-Brownsferry Road (Exit 347) from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, as well as every day the following week; Monday, July 26-Friday, July 30.

In addition, the left northbound lane will be closed while crews place bridge girders to widen the bridge.

The bridge replacement is part of a larger plan to widen Huntsville-Brownsferry Road between US-31 and I-65.

The City of Huntsville will be widening the Huntsville-Brownsferry segment east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.