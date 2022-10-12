Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials. (Athens Fire & Rescue)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an Athens home on Wednesday, according to emergency officials.

Fire Engines 1 and 3 responded to the call of a structure fire on West Washington Street in Athens just before noon, with heavy smoke and fire reported.

Athens Fire & Rescue said the fire was successfully put out around 12:30, saying the home is not a total loss and that the flames were contained to the carport area and a portion of the attic.

Athens Fire & Rescue Athens Fire & Rescue

Athens Police and utility crews were also called to the scene.

West Washington Street was closed as crews worked to put out the flames. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.