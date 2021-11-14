Revive Cafe set to open in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Main Street is welcoming a new business just ahead of the holiday season.

Revive Cafe, owned by Briana Walter and managed by her mother Debbie Chambers, will open in downtown Athens in early December.

The coffee and deli shop will be located at 102 North Clinton Street, and will serve breakfast and lunch.

Revive Cafe Athens owner Briana Walter is pictured with her mom Debbie Chambers who will manage the cafe. (Submitted Photo)

“Athens Main Street welcomes Revive Cafe to our downtown family,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We encourage the community to patronize this amazing establishment once they open their doors.”

An official opening date will be announced soon.