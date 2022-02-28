LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – We’re right in the middle of tax season, which is the time when we prepare and file our income taxes. The Athens-Limestone Retired Senior Volunteer Program is offering help to those in their community, completely free of cost.

“We will be back again,” client Barbara Bartlett said.

She is just one of many clients living in the area who is getting a hand filing her income taxes this year from the RSVP.

“Last year, we had income back into the community of over $2 million in the tax preparation we did for the two counties we work with,” RSVP Executive Director Betty Ruth said.

Ruth said their IRS-certified volunteers offer appointments to Morgan and Limestone County students, low-income, and elderly taxpayers.

“This is cost-saving to them because they don’t have to go out pay a preparer money they don’t have to spend anyway. With the cost of inflation and everything, every dime helps,” Ruth said.

Bartlett said before finding the program, her family paid more than $200 for tax help of the same caliber.

“[RSVP volunteers] are just very knowledgeable, it’s just a great service for particularly older people,” Bartlett said.

Ruth said it is especially important for unsure taxpayers to seek help this year, as the IRS placed emphasis on some notable changes.

“Let us help you to be sure you’ve gotten your earned income tax credit and your child tax credit and you have received everything you have supposed to receive throughout the year,” Ruth said.

The RSVP is offering sessions at three different area libraries.

Starting March 1, the Athens-Limestone Public Library will have more appointment openings on Monday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Decatur Public Library offers sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Ardmore Public Library will schedule appointments via phone call at (931) 427-4883.

To schedule an appointment at either of the other two libraries, first call RSVP at (256) 232-7207.