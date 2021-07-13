Retail, real estate, and restaurant developments coming to Downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Main Street announced three new developments that are coming to the Downtown area: That’s SO Art, EXIT Real Estate, and Athens Alehouse and Cellar.

That’s SO Art is owned by Athens native, Sara Ogles, and has seen success online. The art studio will be in the old Dobbs’ Shoe Service building at 110 W. Market Street.

Ogles’ passions include custom watercolor home, church, and business portraits, as well as abstract art. Visit her website here to see examples of her work. Her work is also displayed in-person at Chick-fil-A and CEI Bookstore.

EXIT Real Estate will be located across from the Athens courthouse, at 115 South Marion Street. It is owned and operated by Felicia McGee.

The restaurant, “Athens Alehouse and Cellar” is planning to open in August. It will be located at 111 West Washington Street. The owners, Lori, and Ken Hill are Limestone County natives and are excited to bring their concept to the community.

The Alehouse is part of the Arts & Entertainment district so guests can grab a blue cup and walk up to the square. The restaurant will feature charcuterie, wine slushies, and beer on draft with self-serve systems along with other items.

“On behalf of Mayor Ronnie Marks and the city council of Athens, Alabama, I want to congratulate you all and applaud your courage and your entrepreneurship,” said Amy Golden Special Projects Manager for the City of Athens.