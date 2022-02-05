ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — With less than four months until the 2022 Alabama Primary elections north Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks paid a visit to his home district, speaking inside the Athens-Limestone Public Library with a few dozen in attendance.

Rep. Brooks is running to replace fellow republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who announced his retirement. Brooks told News 19 he’s confident in his chances if he wins the nomination over fellow candidates Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

“I have successfully defeated democrats in general elections more times than any other republican general election candidate in history,” Brooks said. “[Britt] is a huge taxer. I’m opposed to tax increases. I’m for families keeping their own income, no the state and federal governments taking it from families.”

Brooks added while his fundraising totals don’t match Britt, he still has support from former President Trump.

“He is going to prioritize his time a needed in order to maximize the effect of his endorsements,” Brooks said. “I’m not going to let any cats out of the bag as to what he’s going to do to help our campaign, although today he’s done a lot.”

Brooks will be leaving behind his spot in the House of Representatives in the meantime, and remains neutral in the race to replace him.

“I am not endorsing anybody in this race,” he said. “I have a lot of friends that are involved in the 5th Congressional District race, and I wish them the best as they offer their values to the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

The Senate hopeful took few public questions during Saturday’s town hall but has already won over voter Cassandra McCarthy of Madison County.

“It’s one thing to run for office and say you’re an outsider, you’re not a politician,” McCarthy said. “But you’ve got to be educated on policies and procedures and know what’s really going on in the country. And Mo Brooks is one of those.”

Brooks said he plans to hold more town hall events across the state in the coming months, but didn’t elaborate where in north Alabama.

When asked if he plans to speak with the January 6 Committee in Washington about his involvement in last year’s attack on the Capitol, Brooks said he hasn’t been contacted yet, and asserts he did nothing wrong on that day.