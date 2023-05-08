ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents in Athens are about to have fatter bank accounts from all the money saved not buying their Chick-fil-A fix after officials confirmed the Limestone County location will be shut down for months.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc., the remodel is slated to begin on Wednesday, May 31 as construction gets underway. While an estimated reopening date is set for September, officials say that date is assuming there won’t be any delays.

“We are pleased to share that Chick-fil-A Athens will be undergoing a remodel to make overall improvements to the restaurant. The remodel will begin on May 31, where the restaurant will be closed while under construction. The restaurant is estimated to reopen in September, assuming there are no delays. Chick-fil-A Athens looks forward to remaining a part of the community and continuing to serve our customers with great food and remarkable service.”

The remodel for the Highway 72 location is expected to provide customers and employees with an overall better experience with the planned improvements.

In the meantime, residents and anyone passing through looking to satisfy that sweet, sweet waffle fry craving will have to travel a little farther or (gasp) settle without.

By the way, the closest location from the Athens store is over 30 minutes away in Huntsville.

Chick-fil-A said anyone interested can visit The Chicken Wire to stay up-to-date on the latest news.