Registration continues for the Duck and Run 5K in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — There are only a few days left to register for the 2021 Duck and Run 5K at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens on September 18.

The 5K takes participants through historic Athens neighborhoods and through the Courthouse Square. Runners and walkers are welcome to participate.

The race begins at 7 a.m. in Big Spring Memorial Park.

Pre-registration is $25 and is open until September 11 on their Race Roster website. After that, late and race day registration is $30.

Registration includes a free t-shirt. In order to guarantee your t-shirt size, you must preregister.

Packet pickup and late registration will be at the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful office on September 17.

Race day registration and packet pickup will begin at 5:45 a.m. at the KALB office.

The 5K begins on East Street at the Washington Street intersection, then continues through historic Athens neighborhoods. The finish line is a few feet before Big Spring Park’s dedication monument. Water will be provided at the mid-way mark. You can find the course directions here.