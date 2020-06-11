4th of July Red, White and Boom fireworks show in Athens canceled due to pandemic

ATHENS, Ala. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual July 4 Red White and Boom fireworks show in Athens was canceled.

The Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association made the announcement Thursday.

“Depending on how the year continues with COVID-19, we may be able to bring the fireworks to another holiday later in 2020. Otherwise, we’ll make plans to have the 4th of July Red, White & Boom display return in 2021,” said Teresa Todd, President of Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association in a statement.

