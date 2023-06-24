ALABAMA (WHNT) — In recent developments, those who are in charge of the Saturn 1B Rocket at the North Alabama welcome center voted in favor of creating a pathway for the rocket to be removed.

The Saturn 1B Rocket has become an icon highlighting Alabama’s role in the Apollo Space Program.

However, the Alabama Space Science and Exhibit Commission, which is the governing body of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, recently voted in favor of a move that will see the rocket removed.

Wes Kelley, the chairman of ASSEC says after extensively studying the rocket, it was determined that every reasonable effort had been made to save it.

“We walked through the structural situation in the rocket the way it was designed and how it has deteriorated making further investigation and analysis very complicated and cost unpredictable for restoration,” Kelley told News 19.

Initially, it was believed that the rocket could fall under a 2017 law that protects state monuments that have been in place for over 40 years, however, it is believed that Saturn 1B will not fall under the measure.

Save Alabama’s Rocket is a group led by an engineer who is challenging the commission’s findings. Steven Thornton says he questions if reasonable efforts have been made to stabilize the rocket.

“The biggest element that is not addressed is the condition of the rocket with an eye to stabilize and preserve that rocket not dismantle it not refurbish it we do not find that there is a sufficiency of evidence from a structural engineering perspective to assure us that that cannot be done,” Thornton said.

Thornton says although the group cannot legally object the decision, he doesn’t know if ASSEC made a legitimate effort to save the rocket.

“It makes one wonder if there’s a genuine effort to preserve our treasure and icon,” Thornton said.

A recent law passed by Governor Kay Ivey provides funding for a replica. As for ASSEC, they’re getting prepared for the next step, which is a process that will begin removing the rocket.

“The center would go out for bid for contractors to facilitate putting the rocket on the ground and that is a multi-month-long process,” Kelley said.

The Saturn 1B Rocket is one of two remaining in the world.

Both the ASSEC and the group looking to save the rocket have one thing in common, both are hoping for a replica to replace the current rocket.