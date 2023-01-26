LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Pryor Field Regional Airport in Tanner is gearing up to support major growth in Limestone County as officials say major upgrades are planned in 2023 and 2024.

The airport, owned by Decatur/Athens Airport Authority (DCU), is one of the busiest general aviation airports in Alabama, serving National corporate and private aircraft. The upgrades will include a taxiway and apron north of the airport’s existing terminal building.

“With the huge growth in North Alabama, more specifically the Huntsville Metro, we are seeing a lot of interest in hangar space and sites for long-term ground leases,” said Adam Fox, Airport Manager.

Two areas totaling over 100 acres have recently been dedicated by the airport for future developments, and when finished, the 188,000-square-foot taxiway and apron addition will be able to support as many as eight hangar facilities.

Officials with the airport say it will be a team effort to make these upgrades.

“Everything that we do here at Pryor Field is partnerships,” said Fox. “[We] can’t develop the airport without our economic development teams…our five board members are very eager to see the full potential of Pryor Field, and we are excited for the future.”

Other projects are underway as well to provide the required utilities and infrastructure to support development on this property.

The Airport Authority has also been working closely with local officials and economic development teams to help bring more of the aviation industry to North Alabama.

“Pryor Field is a hidden gem in North Alabama with ample development opportunities,” Fox said. “This year we are set to start development on the northwest and southeast of the airport to support business aviation and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.”