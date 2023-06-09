TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — The first-ever North Alabama AirFest is happening this weekend, and organizers are definitely looking to put on a show. Organizers say those who go could be in for a real treat.

The goal of the event is to get people excited about aviation while educating the next generation about the industry. Adam Fox the Pryor Field Airport manager says the AirFest is designed to celebrate the history of aviation throughout Alabama.

“We want to get the public out here so they can understand all about not only Pryor Field but the aviation industry as a whole in the state of Alabama,” Fox said.

There will be fly-by demonstrations, air show performances, and the addition of a top gun zone. Top Gun’s Iceman impersonator Brian Ernst says he’s hoping to find his next wingman.

“I encourage everyone to come on out we’re looking to make new wingmen out here and we just want the family to come out and have a great time we got some of the best pilots in the world out here in Alabama,” Ernst told News 19.

Aircraft will perform special tricks and people will be offered the chance to fly in a replica of the military’s Huey helicopter.

Fox says he hopes people who go to the AirFest walk away with a better understanding of the aviation industry’s impact here in Alabama.

“This is all to bring awareness of aviation and aerospace industry in the state of Alabama, Alabama starts with an a because we are aviation,” Fox said.

The North Alabama AirFest is set for this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the event. Parking and children under age 5 will be free.