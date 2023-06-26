LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A motion hearing in the case against an Ardmore woman charged with reckless murder is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

Kaitlynn Rae Hall, 32, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2019, after a grand jury indictment says she caused the crash that killed Larry Wade White while driving under the influence.

According to a complaint, Hall had been to two bars in downtown Decatur late on April 12 and into April 13, 2018. At the same time she decided to drive, the court document said Larry White and his fiance were on their way home from working at Wayne’s Farms.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when the couple “saw lights behind them right before they felt and heard an impact,” with the complaint saying Hall had driven her vehicle into the back of theirs.

The impact sent the couple’s car spinning before hitting a metal grate in the median, causing it to flip several times. According to the complaint, White’s fiance managed to crawl out through the back window. Hall fled the area, the court record said.

White was later pronounced dead at Decatur General Hospital.

Hall was charged with reckless murder, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released the same day of her arrest after posting a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Four months later, she pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment.

Hall’s defense team has filed motions to prevent the prosecution from bringing up her “prior convictions” and to block the testimony of White’s fiance in the trial saying she has already been ruled incompetent to stand trial in her own criminal case.

White’s fiance has also filed a civil case against Hall for motor vehicle negligence.

The motion hearing for Hall’s criminal case is set to be held at the Limestone County Courthouse.