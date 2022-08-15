LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont teen accused of killing multiple family members in 2019 was set to appear in court on Monday, but the hearing was continued.

Mason Sisk was scheduled to appear in the Limestone County Courthouse where his defense and state prosecutors were supposed to focus on a defense request to throw out any statements Sisk made to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators following the shootings.

His defense claims he was not read his Miranda rights. Prosecutors argue that Sisk was not in custody when he was questioned, therefore a Miranda warning was not required.

Sisk was 14 years old when five members of his family were fatally shot at an Elkmont home in September 2019. Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sisk after they say he confessed to shooting his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-month-old boy.

The teen is facing one count of capital murder of two or more victims and three counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones asked for the continuance. The court said the hearing would be reset, but a new date was not set.