LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing is set to be held on November 15 for an Athens man charged with killing his wife, court records show.

55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, the estranged husband of Tracie Lynn Allred, is accused of shooting and killing her with a pistol on November 5 as she sat inside an SUV, according to court documents.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 1400-block of Chris Way that Saturday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were told witnesses had already taken Tracie Allred to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

She was pronounced dead by hospital officials, authorities said.

Vernon Allred (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Vernon Allred, identified as a suspect by the sheriff’s office, had fled the scene. Shortly after, deputies found him in the area, hiding with the murder weapon. He was arrested without incident.

Allred has been charged with capital murder. He has remained in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center since his arrest, where he is being held without bond.