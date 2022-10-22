LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.

According to a release from ALEA, the accident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Zehner Road.

Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, of Quincy, Ill. was seven months pregnant when the accident occurred. She was the passenger when the car veered off the road and struck a ditch, causing the car to overturn. Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

She was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver was uninjured.