LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A potential juror was taken away in cuffs today during jury selection for the Mason Sisk jury selection hearing and will spend five days in jail, the judge said.

News 19’s Brian Lawson is in the courtroom at the jury selection hearing for Sisk, who is charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of five of his family members in Elkmont in September 2019. He was 14 at the time of the killings.

His first trial ended after prosecutors informed the court that a crime lab had cracked open the password to Sisk’s mother’s cell phone during the trial, prompting Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise to declare a mistrial.

During the hearing, Lawson reported that one potential juror responded to the judge’s generic question about ‘mental ability’ to serve on the jury. The judge asked them to approach the bench, and after a short exchange, the bailiff took the potential juror away in handcuffs, according to Lawson.

The judge later said the potential juror had used profanity in court and he is being held in contempt of the court. They will be held in jail for 5 days, the judge said.