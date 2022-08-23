ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Students and staff were evacuated from Athens High School Tuesday morning after a potential gas leak.

School officials said the high school was evacuated at 11:02 a.m. after reports of a potential gas leak in the building. They added the school safety plan outlines what to do in a situation like this.

The city of Athens Gas Department determined there was no threat and gave the “all clear” for everyone to return to the building just before 11:30 a.m., according to the school system.

Athens High School said classes returned to normal after the evacuation.