LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A portion of I-65 was shut down Monday afternoon.

The City of Athens said I-65 southbound was shut down south of US-72 just before 2:30 p.m. while Alabama State Troopers work to clear a wreck.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backing up and drivers can detour onto US-31 around the blockage.

Johnson was unsure how long the lanes may be shut down.