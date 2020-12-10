Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

ATHENS, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Athens on Tuesday.
Athens Police said they got a robbery call around 4 p.m. at a store on Elkton Street.
Police say a man armed with screwdriver assaulted the clerk, stole cash, a revolver and took the keys to a gray 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with Alabama tag #44AR824.
Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries.
Detective say they identified Matthew Alexander, 42, from surveillance footage.
Police issued warrants against Alexander for first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
Authorities consider Alexander to be armed and dangerous. Alexander is described as being around 6′ tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you have information about the location of the stolen van or Matthew Alexander, contact Athens Police Department by calling (256)233-8700.