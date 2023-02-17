ARDMORE, Ala (WHNT) — The Ardmore Police Department (APD) says a police officer is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The APD said the officer was making a DUI traffic stop when he was hit by a vehicle near the Tiger Mart Valero gas station in Ardmore Friday evening.

The suspect drove away from the scene and police are still searching for them at this time.

The department said the officer was transported to the Athens Limestone Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time