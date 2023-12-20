ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 72 Wednesday.

According to Athens police, officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident on Highway 72 near Levert Avenue in Athens. A department spokesperson said the incident happened in the eastbound lane of Highway 72.

APD said a person sustained serious injuries when struck by a gold Ford Ranger with an aluminum ladder near the back. The department said the person was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Athens Police say they are looking for this Ford Ranger in connection with a vehicle vs pedestrian incident (Athens Police Department)

According to the department, the Ranger fled westbound on U.S. 72.

APD said anyone with any information about the incident should contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fussell at (256) 233-8718