LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man and woman are facing several charges after being stopped by Limestone County deputies on Sunday.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Black and Holt roads on January 23. A deputy said they saw a red car, checked the license plate, and found that it was reported stolen out of Decatur.

Police say 34-year-old Tyler Keefe Love of Harvest was identified as the driver. His passenger, Kayla Lorene Scott, told deputies a false name and other information. The deputy noticed Scott’s real ID in the car and determined she had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

Authorities say Love was charged with one count of receiving stolen property in the fourth degree. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Scott, 31, of Town Creek, faces charges from outstanding warrants, including onstructing justice by using a false identity and distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, according to Limestone County deputies. She is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $16,000 bond.