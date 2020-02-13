Police: 20-year-old arrested who propositioned students at a bus stop

ATHENS, Ala. – A 20-year-old Athens man is facing criminal charges. Police say he drove up to some students waiting at a bus stop and asked them to have sexual contact with him.

Police say the staff from Athens Intermediate alerted them to the issue after several students reported the incident. Investigators say they have identified four victims in the incident, three of whom have been interviewed. They expect to interview the fourth in the near future. Police say the victims are 10-11 years old.

Officers arrested Noah David Roberts Wednesday night. He’s charged with three counts of directing a child to engage in sexual contact. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says more charges are possible.

Police say none of the children had any physical contact with Roberts.

Investigators credit the quick action of the school staff for helping to develop a suspect so quickly.

The Athens Limestone Child Advocacy Center and District Attorney Brian Jones assisted in the investigation.