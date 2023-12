LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people are dead after a plane crash in the Elkmont area Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Michael Carter with Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department, a plane crashed in the area of Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road. Two people were confirmed to be on board.

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin confirmed to News 19 that there were two fatalities.

A News 19 crew is heading to the scene. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.