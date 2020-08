ATHENS, Ala. – One of North Alabama’s largest antique engine and tractor shows returns to Athens Friday.

The annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days combine antique farm equipment and old-fashioned concessions with live music and games.

The gates open at 7:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. And organizers say several COVID-19 precautionary measures will be taken.

​The Festival Grounds are located at 20147 Elkton Rd in Athens.

Tickets are $5 a person but children 10 and under get in free.