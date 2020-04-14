PHOTOS: Relay for Life team holds Pink Parade for cancer patient in Athens

Police Chief Floyd Johnson led the parade in the department’s pink patrol car.

Fellow breast cancer survivor Kathy Cothren and husband Charles





ATHENS, Ala. – A Pink Parade was held in support of a cancer patient in Athens.

The City of Athens Relay for Life Team wanted to show support to team member Jennifer White, who recently had surgery for her second battle with breast cancer.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson led the parade in the department’s pink patrol car and was followed by multiple vehicles with signs of support, including the mayor, and the Athens Fire and Rescue chief.

The team cheered and honked their horns. White had only been told to look out of her door or window at noon but parade organizers said White felt well enough to stand outside with a sign that said, “I’m A Survivor. Hope.”

“Cancer is not taking a break simply because we are under the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Team Captain Holly Hollman. “We have to find creative ways to support those impacted by the disease. Our American Cancer Society contact Cherry Hammonds suggested the parade idea, and we gladly put it together to show Jennifer we support her in this fight.”