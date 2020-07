UPDATE: Phone lines at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are operational, according to the sheriff’s office.

The main number is 256-232-0111.

UPDATE: Phone lines are now operational. The main number is 256-232-0111. https://t.co/YssQbSeZ1f — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 8, 2020

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Twitter page, all phone lines at sheriff’s office are down.

They ask you to call 256-278-1004 or 256-321-2367 for dispatch.

Downtime is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

ALL phone lines at LCSO are down. Call 256-278-1004 or 256-321-2367 for dispatch. Downtime is unknown. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 8, 2020