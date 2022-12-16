LIMESTONE, Ala. (WHNT) – Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.

According to ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, a crash involving a single, overturned commercial vehicle happened around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

The accident caused a blockage to the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 365-mile marker in Limestone County. It will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and ALEA are responding. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 53.

