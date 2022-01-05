Woman injured in overnight Ardmore shooting in critical condition

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office released details about the shooting that injured one woman early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Lambert Road just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot in the neck.

Upon further investigation, authorities said that the shooting resulted from family members attempting to remove the gun from a suicidal person.

During the altercation, the gun discharged and struck the woman in the neck, according to LCSO.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital where she was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and no arrests have been made.