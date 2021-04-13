Over 1000 Xanax discovered during search in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – A man is facing possession charges after investigators discovered over 1,000 Xanax pills at a home on North Hine Street in Athens.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators used a search warrant at the home and found the pills, a pistol, and $3,283 in cash.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Powell, 23, of Athens, with possession of a controlled substance. Powell is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center with no bond set at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be pending.