LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an overnight house fire on Sunday, according to authorities.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.

West stated that the Alabama Fire Marshals and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene as well.

News 19 has reached out for more information on the situation and will update this article as details become available.

This is a developing story.