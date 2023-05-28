LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is dead and another hospitalized following an early morning car accident on Holt Road in Limestone County.

ALEA says Jesus M. Rodriguez, 25, was fatally injured at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning when his 2016 2016 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway and hit multiple trees. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Ramiro-Rodriguez Torres, 27, was also in the vehicle, according to authorities. ALEA says he was taken by helicopter to Huntsville to receive treatment for injuries he sustained.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident.