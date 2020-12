ATHENS, Ala. – One person was killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The City of Athens said Athens Fire was called to a structure fire on Lawson Street, just west of the intersection of US-31 and Forrest Street, at 4:11 a.m.

Interim Fire Chief James Hand confirmed one person was killed, and said the fire appeared to be accidental.

The name of the person killed is not being released pending confirmation of their identity and notification of their family.