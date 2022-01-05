One injured after fight leads to shooting at Athens home

ATHENS, Ala. — One person was shot after a fight broke out at a home in Athens on Wednesday.

Around 5:24 p.m., Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sugar Plum Lane for a reported fight between neighbors.

Two witnesses told authorities that a man had attacked another man at his home. They said they saw the man banging on the door of the home and when the resident opened the door, he was attacked and pinned down.

Authorities said during that fight, protecting himself and his family, the resident shot the man in the leg.

The injured man went back to his home and was transported to the hospital by family members before LCSO deputies arrived. Investigators do believe that alcohol was a factor in this case.

No arrests have been made at this time. The case will be presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury.