ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck involving a dump truck and a police car in Athens.

The wreck occurred on Highway 31 near Moyers Road. The Athens Police Department (APD) said an officer has pulled over to help someone with car trouble when a dump truck struck the patrol car from behind. APD said the impact knocked the police car into a nearby ditch.

According to the department, the officer was checked on the scene and was not injured, but the driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unclear at this time.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.