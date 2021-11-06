Victim identified in multi-vehicle crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Limestone County.

The crash happened on Capshaw Road and McCully Mill Road a little after 1 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the victim as 27-year-old Anna Jean Selsvik of Athens.

Authorities say Selsvik was fatally injured when her car was struck by another vehicle, driven by an Athens teen. Selsvik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to Huntsville Hospital by Athens EMS.