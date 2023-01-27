LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A single-car accident Friday left one person dead and another person injured, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Limestone County Coroner are responding to the accident where a vehicle heading south on Alabama Highway 251 lost control near Van Dyke Road according to West.

West confirmed that the driver has been transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, but the passenger died at the scene.

ALEA is still working at the scene.

This is a developing story.