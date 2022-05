LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after a wreck just west of Athens Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the two-vehicle crash happened about 2 p.m. near Blackburn Road and U.S 72.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said one person was killed in the accident.

All lanes of U.S 72 near Blackburn Road are closed and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.