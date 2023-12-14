ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 72 in Athens.

APD said officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 72 and Hine Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle vs. pedestrian incident. The department said it was reported that a westbound vehicle struck a man crossing the street.

According to APD, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his wounds.

The department said the vehicle, described as a tan/beige Honda CRV, fled westbound on U.S. 72. APD said the CRV likely has damage to the front and driver-side rearview mirror area.

The department said anyone with any information on the vehicle should contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fussell at (256) 233-8718.