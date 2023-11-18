ATHENS, Ala (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one person is injured and another has been arrested after a shooting Friday.

An APD spokesperson said at around 10:45 p.m. Friday officers responded to the 25000 block of Deliah Circle on a report that a man had been shot at his house.

The department said officers responding to the scene found a 24-year-old homeowner had been shot in the “head area.”

APD said the man was flown to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulance and eventually transferred to UAB. The man is expected to survive, according to the department.

According to APD, 45-year-old Donald Lamar Smith of Athens was detained at U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road. The department said Smith has been charged with first-degree assault following the shooting investigation.

APD said the shooting was an isolated incident that resulted from a disagreement over the timing of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.