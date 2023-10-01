ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one person was arrested Sunday after a chase through part of the city.

APD said a driver was charged with driving under the influence and attempting to elude police officers after the chase.

According to the department, APD received a call regarding an intoxicated driver near the intersection of U.S. Highway 72 and Mooresville Road around 4:06 p.m. Sunday. APD said officers located the vehicle minutes later on Pepper Road near Lindsay Lane.

The department said at the time the vehicle was stopped in the roadway and forcing other vehicles to go around it. APD said officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the vehicle began to flee northbound on Lindsay Lane.

The vehicle was later stopped on Forrest Street near U.S. Highway 31 using a spike strip according to the department.

APD said during the chase the vehicle left the road several times and traveled in the opposing lane.