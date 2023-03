The Athens Police Department says one person was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.(Photo: Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ala, (WHNT) — The Athens Police Department (APD) says one person was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

APD said officers are investigating following a crash on U.S Highway 31 South and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. The department said the accident involved an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles.

APD said one person was taken to UAB Hospital by air ambulance after the accident.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area at this time.