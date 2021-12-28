Officials: Train derails in Elkmont, major county road reduced to one lane

Limestone County District One Commissioner Darryl Sammet said he wasn’t aware of any injuries, but said the road will likely be closed for a week as officials work to clear the crossing.

ELKMONT, Ala. – A train derailed in Elkmont Monday morning.

Limestone County District One Commissioner Darryl Sammet told News 19 the train derailed at the Thach Road crossing, east of I-65 and between Clem and Holt Roads.

Sammet said he wasn’t aware of any injuries, but said the road will likely be closed for a week as officials work to clear the crossing.

However, the Limestone County Commission sent an update later Monday saying the road will be reduced to one lane between Holt Road and I-65.

A crane was being brought in to help clear the crossing, according to Sammet.