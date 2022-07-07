LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.

Smith is described as being 5’2, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about Smith’s whereabouts, contact Investigator Kristen King at 256-232-0111.