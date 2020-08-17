Nutrition on the Square opens in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – There’s a new spot in Athens to get that extra ‘boost’ needed throughout the work week.

Athens Main Street is excited to welcome ‘Nutrition on the Square’ to the historic downtown Athens Square.

Angelica Aguirre and Nely Pelico joined together to serve up nutrition beverages 7 days a week at their store at 209 West Washington Street.

Aguirre says their tea bombs can be described as a refreshing energizing tea mixed with Aloe and Liftoff tablets.

The tea boosts your metabolism, filters your kidneys, contains antioxidants, burns 80 to 100 calories, and gives you a boost of energy. The aloe tablet soothes your belly and digestive system promotes nutrients absorption and helps with acid reflux. Lastly, the liftoff tablet is an energizing tablet packed with Vitamin B12 and Vitamin C. It offers a healthy boost of energy with no crash or jitters.

Along with tea boosts, you can also choose to try a protein shake. The benefits of the shake include 24 grams of high-quality protein, less than 9 grams of sugar, less than 200 calories and has 21 vitamins and minerals.

“On behalf of everyone at Athens Main Street, I would like to personally welcome Angelica and Nely to historic downtown Athens,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We encourage all you early morning runners and walkers around Downtown to stop in and give them a try. They open at 7:30 a.m.,” stated Richardson.

Aguirre says they chose to open up downtown because everyone likes to visit downtown and they could not miss the opportunity to have a storefront on The Square.

If you are worried these drinks will leave an after taste in your mouth, don’t. These drinks are really good and help you with a healthy lifestyle.

The smoothie and juice bar is serving up drinks Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To keep up with the latest happenings at ‘Nutrition on the Square’, follow them on Facebook, here.

