LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is shedding new light on a plane crash that left two men dead earlier this month.

The agency has released its preliminary report on the crash that happened near Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road in Limestone County on Dec. 4.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Willam Lloyd Huston, 67 of Huntsville, and Nikul Navin Desai, 31 of Huntsville, were both killed in the crash.

The NTSB’s report says the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. when the Beech E95 the two were flying was substantially damaged in the accident.

According to the report, the plane left Huntsville International Airport at 10:58 a.m. for an instructional flight. The NTSB said at 11:20 a.m. the flight instructor reported “mayday” to air traffic control, and the plane was in a spin before radio contact was lost.

The agency said a review of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast data revealed that the airplane slowed, followed by a steep descent until the end of the available data.

The NTSB report said the plane came to rest “flat and upright,” and no debris field was found at the site.

The agency said the plane’s engines were retained for further examination.

You can read the entire report here.