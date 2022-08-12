ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama is now accepting applications.

According to a post from Shelly Matthews, the corporate human resources manager for Buc-ee’s, the new location coming to Athens later this year is officially hiring.

The post stated positions for cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers are available. All positions come with medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401K 100% match up to 6%.

Hourly wages for each position vary from $16 to $18.

If you’re interested in applying to work at the new Buc-ee’s location, phone screenings and interviews begin next month. Apply for open positions here.

The company broke ground on the Athens location last November. At that time, Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin said the new store should be open later this year.